NOVEMBER 7, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 1948 TEAR DROP CAMPER. 620-617-9098

LOST: LAB/HEELER MIX W/BLUE COLLAR, NO TAG, EAST OF HOISINGTON. 620-653-2822

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4X4. 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: FLOOR CLEANING PRODUCTS. FREE: KITCHEN FAUCET/SPRAYER. 620-285-6266

WANTED: LARGE CHEST TYPE FREEZER, CHRISTMAS LIGHT BULBS C7, C9. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: SOIL MOVER DIRT MOVER FOR A FARM TRACTOR, INTERNATIONAL ANTIQUE TRACTOR W30 FOR RESTORATION. WANTED: WIRING HARNESS FOR A 2006/07 FORD PU OR A WRECKED PU. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 620-282-8079 OR 620-797-0049

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE ROUND TABLE W/5 CHAIRS 620-786-9575

FOR SALE: 2 TWIN SIZE QUILTS, 6 CRINKLE CURTAINS, SMALL TRAMPOLINE 22X46. 620-935-4314

FOR SALE: SLEEP NUMBER QUEEN SIZE BED. 620-786-7005

FREE: MEDIUM SIZE DOG. 620-797-1692

WANTED: 1970/80’S GM 2 DR. CAR FOR RACING. 785-259-7497

WANTED: PUMP/LEVER ACTION 22 RIFLE. 620-786-1997

FOR SALE: CHICKENS/PULLETS, 2003 CHEVY TAHOE. WANTED: TRANSFER CASE FOR A 2004 CHEVY 1 TON 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC DRYER, ELECTRIC RANGE. 620-791-7510

WANTED: SOMEONE TO LAY VINYL FLOORING AND INSTALL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS. 620-793-4993

FOR SALE: 1971 WINNEBAGO 26′ MOTOR HOME. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: MILK COW HOLSTEIN/JERSEY CROSS. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: HOSE FOR A KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER. FREE: KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER FOR PARTS. 620-793-5806

FOR SALE: 2007 PT CRUISER W/NEW TIRES, 1986 CAB OVER KENWORTH. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: LINEMAN GEAR (BELT, HOOKS, BAG) 620-792-9800

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: 3 PC BEDROOM SET, THIS LOVELY BEDROOM SET IS BLACK W/GOLD TRIM, LOOKS LIKE NEW. A STANDARD SIZE BED, CHEST OF DRAWERS WITH 5 DRAWERS AND A DRESSER THAT MEASURES 57” WIDE WITH 6 DRAWERS AND A MIRROR. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 620-793-9402.

FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE & LORETTA MILLERS’ GALLERY LOCATED AT 2025 FOREST AVENUE IS HAVING THEY’RE HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AND 2ND SATURDAY SALE THIS SATURDAY NOVEMBER 10TH. HOURS ARE FROM 10AM UNTIL 5PM. EVERYTHING STOREWIDE IS 10% OFF. FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS OPEN TUESDAY THRU SATURDAY FROM 10AM UNTIL 5PM, CLOSED ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY. DON’T FORGET FOREST AVENUE ANTIQUE STORE IS MORE THAN AN ANTIQUE STORE.

EARLIER THIS YEAR WE LOST 3 OF OUR KIDS TO CANCER. ONE OF THE KIDS WAS LITTLE NOVA MARETENSEN. ON NOVEMBER 21ST NOVA WOULD HAVE BEEN 3 YEARS OLD. TO HONOR HER MEMORY, HER PARENTS HAVE TEAMED UP WITH SOME AREA BUSINESSES FOR A TOY DRIVE FOR HER BIRTHDAY GIFT TO OTHER CHILDREN FIGHTING CANCER. ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY AND PEDIATRIC HEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENTS AT CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITAL IN KANSAS CITY. TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF NOW AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: EAGLE RADIO, CORNERSTONE AUTOMOTIVE, THAT HIPSTER PLACE, RECETTE INSURANCE IN LARNED, KINDSCHERS MULE BARN IN HOISINGTON AND H & B VIDEO IN HOLYROOD. THE FINAL DAY TO DROP OFF TOYS IS NOVEMBER 15TH. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: JOSH MARTENSEN AT 909-253-5429 (SUGGESTED TOYS; RATTLES, TEETHING RINGS, INFANT LINKS, STACKING TOYS, GAMES, PLAYING CARDS, EAR BUDS/EAR PHONES, UNO, SKIP BO, PHASE 10, SHARPIES, ACTION FIGURES, ART SUPPLIES, OLDER COLORING BOOKS) FOR A COMPLETE LIST PLEASE GO TO: www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/donate-goods/

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.