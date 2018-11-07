More details from riot at Larned Correctional Facility

Press Release from Pawnee County Attorney’s Office…

At approximately 9 p.m. on November 6, 2018, The Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF) requested assistance from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department (PNSO) regarding a situation at the LCMHF Central Unit. Six PNCO staff members responded to the scene including the K-9 Unit, Noa.

Other responding agencies included the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Ford County K-9 Unit, Ford County Sheriff/Dodge City Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) and the Stafford County Undersheriff. Larned State Hospital Safety and Security were placed on standby. Additionally, numerous EMS/Fire Department personnel were placed on standby at the University of Kansas Health System – Pawnee Valley Campus. A fix wing aircraft was all on standby at the Larned airport. Barton and Edwards County law enforcement offered to respond, but were advised to stand down.

The PCSO, along with the other outside law enforcement agencies, were initially tasked with securing the outside fences of the facility. The Pawnee County and Ford County K-9 officers and Ford County SRT were deployed within the facility to assist the KDOC SORT team regain control and secure the housing units.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., LCMHF Warden Don Langford, Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett and LCMHF administrative staff did an onsite walk through of the LCMHF Central Unit housing units. There was extensive property damage to all five (5) housing units. At that time there were no staff injuries reported and all inmates were accounted for.

“Warden Langford and the entire LCMHF staff should be commended on how they swiftly and directly addressed the situation. Their prompt response to the inmates’ inappropriate behavior prevented further escalation and prevented possible injuries to staff and inmates,” said Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.

Following a debriefing, PCSO staff left LCMHF at approximately 1 a.m. KDOC Enforcement Apprehensions and Investigations will be handling the investigation. All inquires regarding that investigation should be directed to KDOC Chief of Staff Samir Arif. Contact information: Samir.Arif@ks.gov. (785) 230-2938.

Once the investigation is completed the case will be submitted to the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges.

The last riot at LCMHF occurred December 30, 2001 and was restricted to one housing unit. Two inmates were ultimately charged at the time due to their actions, Kerry D. Arnold and Larece T. Hutton.

The crime of Incitement to Riot is a Severity Level 8 person felony and carries a sentence between 7 and 23 months depending on a defendant’s criminal history.