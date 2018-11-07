Kan. man hospitalized after shooting, jailed for battery and robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 2200 block of south Anna in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, police contacted 47-year-old Reginald Griffith of Wichita who had a single gunshot wound to his upper right leg. Griffith was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threating injuries. Griffith was treated and released from the hospital. Officers also contacted a 28-year-old male in the mobile home park armed with a handgun.

The investigation revealed Griffith had physically battered the man, his roommate, and attempted to take the gun from him. The male fired one shot, striking Griffith.

Griffith was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and domestic battery.

Results of the investigation will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, according to Davidson.