GREAT BEND – Jimmie Lee Hoskins, 80, passed away November 5, 2018, at North Colorado Medical Center, Greeley, Colorado. He was born July 16, 1938, to Miller Key and Mamie (Doonan) Hoskins at Hutchison. He married Barbara Reynolds, October 24, 1964, at Lyons. She survives.

Coming to Great Bend from Lyons in 1963, Jimmie was a machinist and welder for Flexweight and GBI and farmed for Phillips Farms. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping.

Survivors include, his wife, Barbara Hoskins of the home; one son, Kendall Hoskins and wife Jennifer, two daughters, Wendy Brackeen and husband Steve and Dawn Hoskins, all of Great Bend; nine grandchildren, Nicole Gardner and husband Ryan, Marcie Mohr and husband Nicholas, Keri Kaiser and husband Zach, Kendra Metzger and husband Kyle, Kayla Hoskins, Tara Bailey and husband Sam, Joshua Belcher, Victoria Belcher and Brianna Belcher; 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miller and Mamie Hoskins; two brothers, Charles Hoskins and Gay Hoskins, and one sister, Ginger Mesker.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 8, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Singleton presiding. Memorials are suggested to Kans for Kids or Kansas Dept. of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism to benefit the Cheyenne Bottoms, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

