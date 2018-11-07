Haunted House check awarded to Father-Son Team

Gene Manweiler of Manweiler Chevrolet, the Presenter of the 100.7 Eagle Country Haunted House Contest awards Steve & Mark Pechanec the $1,000 Grand Prize for being the first to identify the KHOK Haunted House for 2018. Steve submitted the first correct answer at 12:34pm on Oct. 9th. He and his son Mark worked together to solve the Contest.

Steve is a two time winner of the Haunted House. He also won the 1987 contest on KHOK. In this photo Tom Stickney, Elvira, and Rick Nulton present the check to Pechanec