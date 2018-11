BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Holiday Organizing Tips for Maximum Merry” on Friday, November 9th, at 1:00 pm.

Join Sonya Rein, Errand Lady, this holiday season as she provides tips and advice on containing chaos, reducing stress and making this the merriest holiday season.

For more information on this contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755.