Cop Shop (11/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/6)
Theft
At 7:51 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 130 Road & NW 80 Avenue in Olmitz.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:24 p.m. one subject was arrested at 1104 Random Road in Hoisington.
Burglary / Not In Progress
At 6:23 p.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 51 McKinley Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/6)
Medical Alarm
At 2:22 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3100 Meadowlark Ln.
Sick Person
At 8:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1900 Cherry Lane.
Forgery
At 9 a.m. a forgery case was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Domestic
At 9:11 a.m. a report of a possible disturbance with a fight was made at 1604 Morton. Contacted Cody Crawford who took off running and was later arrested on multiple charges.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Forgery
At 2:47 p.m. a forgery case was reported at 2716 10th Street.
Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest
At 4:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3920 10th Street.
Theft
At 5:13 p.m. a theft was reported at 2545 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 5:14 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2516 9th Street.
Sick Person
At 9:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1112 3rd Street.