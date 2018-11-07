Cop Shop (11/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/6)

Theft

At 7:51 a.m. a theft was reported at NW 130 Road & NW 80 Avenue in Olmitz.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:24 p.m. one subject was arrested at 1104 Random Road in Hoisington.

Burglary / Not In Progress

At 6:23 p.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 51 McKinley Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/6)

Medical Alarm

At 2:22 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3100 Meadowlark Ln.

Sick Person

At 8:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1900 Cherry Lane.

Forgery

At 9 a.m. a forgery case was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Domestic

At 9:11 a.m. a report of a possible disturbance with a fight was made at 1604 Morton. Contacted Cody Crawford who took off running and was later arrested on multiple charges.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Forgery

At 2:47 p.m. a forgery case was reported at 2716 10th Street.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 4:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3920 10th Street.

Theft

At 5:13 p.m. a theft was reported at 2545 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:14 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2516 9th Street.

Sick Person

At 9:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1112 3rd Street.