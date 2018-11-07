Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/6)

BOOKED: Steven Fortner of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,327.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on GBPD case for possession with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon, obstruction, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $1,717.50 cash.

BOOKED: William Coonfield of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond set at $50,000 C/S. Pratt County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: James Harbison of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to register, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Valarie Tickle of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and obstruction with a bond set at $50,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Layton Brown of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property after posting a $6,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.