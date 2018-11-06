Wade and Lawson Selected to NABC Watch List

Dedric Lawson (Kansas) and Dean Wade (K-State) have been named to the 20-person preseason watch list for the 2019 NABC Division I Player of the Year Presented by ShotTracker.

Wade was chosen as the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year while Lawson was selected preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The 2019 NABC Division I Player of the Year award will be announced on Sunday, April 7, at the NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show in Minneapolis, Minn. – site of the 2019 NCAA Final Four®.

The Big 12 has produced five winners since 1996 with the latest being Frank Mason III (Kansas) in 2017.