Update on tennis court resurfacing in Great Bend

“On Sunday, Mid-American Courtworks of Wichita Kansas, arrived in Great Bend to begin the process of resurfacing the tennis courts located in Veteran’s Memorial Park. This project is the result of a united effort by the Great Bend Recreation Commission, City of Great Bend, USD #428, Barton Community College to move forward with needed tennis court improvements.” Diann Henderson, Exec. Director Great Bend Recreation Commission.

These courts are utilized by the public, Great Bend Rec’s tennis programs and tournaments, the school district’s team practices, matches and tournaments and Barton Community College utilizes the courts for their tournaments.

The Recreation Commission extended invitations to the school district, city, and the college for a letters of support to partner with the Great Bend Recreation Commission in a cost share capacity to fund this project. Letters of support were received from the City of Great Bend, USD #428 and Barton Community College. The Recreation Commission Board approved the bid from vendor: Mid-American Courtworks of Wichita, KS to repair and resurfacing of eight tennis courts at Veteran’s Memorial Park totaling $48,668.00 to resurface and repair the eight tennis courts and alternative work to reinforce the expansion joints on the courts.

Mid-America Courtworks, Wichita Kansas is a contractor member of the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA). They have a certified ASBA Tennis Court Builder (CTCB) on staff that will be heading up this project. This company has an extensive reference list including: Maize Middle School (12 courts) which was selected as one of the 2007 Facilities of The Year by ASBA; Kansas University Tennis Center (constructed 6 indoor and 6 outdoor courts which was selected by the Missouri Valley Tennis Association facility of the year; Goddard High School (8 courts) with was selected as the 2011 Court of the Year by ASBA.

Diann Henderson, Executive Director noted that additional work to the tennis courts will also include replacement of the tennis nets. In addition new benches will be provided by the Great Bend Kiwanis Club.