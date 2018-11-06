Tigers Move Up to No. 5 in NCAA Super Region 3 Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State moved up to No. 5 in the third release of the NCAA Super Region 3 Rankings on Monday (Nov. 5). Fort Hays State will not only be seeking a second-straight MIAA Championship on Saturday (Nov. 10) in Hays when it hosts Northeastern State, but looks to solidify its spot in the NCAA Playoffs for a second straight year.

Playing for their playoff lives last week as the No. 7 ranked team in the super region, the Tigers defeated Northwest Missouri State for a second straight year in Maryville, this time by a score of 17-16. The Bearcats were No. 4 in the super region last week and fall behind the Tigers to No. 6 this week with the loss.

Ferris State and Ouachita Baptist continue to lead the rankings with undefeated records, while one-loss teams Grand Valley State and Indianapolis sit at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Behind FHSU and Northwest Missouri State is Southern Arkansas at No. 7, which slipped down a spot from No. 6 last week after a loss to Ouachita Baptist. The top seven teams at the end of the regular season will receive a bid into the NCAA Playoffs.

Harding, the Super Region 3 champion from last year, sits on the outside looking in at No. 8. Harding mirrors fellow GAC member Southern Arkansas’ record of 8-2, but SAU has the head-to-head win in that pairing that may keep last year’s national semifinalist out of the playoffs. Missouri S&T is No. 9 in the rankings and Pittsburg State slipped to No. 10 this week after a loss to Washburn.

Now in the No. 5 position, FHSU is on the cusp of possibly hosting an opening round home game on November 17. If the playoffs started today, FHSU would be going on the road in the opening round as the No. 2, 3, and 4 seeds host home games in the opening round. Should there be any shake up in front of FHSU, movement up to the No. 4 position or higher would give the Tigers an opening-round home game. Results on Saturday will have a big effect in shaping the playoff bracket, should any team within the top seven lose.