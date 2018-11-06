The Latest: Voter turnout appears heavy across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Kansas (all times local):

Republican Kansas Secretary of Kris Kobach says voter turnout appears to be heavy.

Kobach talked to reporters Tuesday in Lecompton as he cast his own ballot for governor. He is running for the seat against Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly. She is wooing GOP moderates who are put off by Kobach’s hardline stances on issues such as immigration, while Kobach expects his conservative base to turn out to counter enthusiasm on the left.

A wild card is Independent candidate Greg Orman, a Kansas City-area businessman, who Democrats fear could take enough votes to hand the election to Kobach.

Lines have been reported in locations that include Salina.

Kansas Democrats are also hoping to flip two GOP held U.S. House seats in the eastern part of the state.

7:05 a.m.

Voters have started casting ballots in Kansas’ closely watched governor’s race and in two hotly contested U.S. House seats.

An honor to vote for myself for Governor of Kansas. I love Kansas and being able to serve my fellow Kansans as governor would be the honor of my life. #ksleg #ksgov #VoteToday #ElectionDay #RemainRed #TeamKobach pic.twitter.com/wKgn4nYQI1 — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) November 6, 2018

In eastern Kansas, incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder is facing a formidable challenge from Democratic newcomer Sharice Davids, who would be the nation’s first LGBT Native American in Congress. And Republican Steve Watkins and Democrat Paul Davis are battling for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins.