Sheriff: 2 men, juvenile jailed for series of Kansas burglaries

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 1p.m. Monday, a resident saw a red Chevy passenger car leaving their residence at 18075 98thRoad in southeastern Jackson County and discovered the home had been broken into, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. The resident then found the red Chevy broken down near 98th and V.4 Road and parked in the roadway.

KHP Troopers and sheriff’s deputies scoured the area looking for the suspects. It was later determined that a passerby had picked up the vehicle’s three occupants and drove them to a residence in the 9000 block of Topeka Blvd. in Shawnee County.

A Shawnee County Deputy saw two subjects west of the address in a wooded area. A KHP aircraft also assisted with the search. One of the suspects was taken into custody following being apprehended by a KHP K-9 unit.

Two more suspects were taken into custody west of the address in the 8900 block of Rochester Road. All three subjects were transported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Jackson County Deputies impounded the red Chevy passenger car along with property believed to have been taken from the residence.

Taken into custody was 21-year-old Ty Daniel Haire, of Mayetta and 20-year-old Robert Anthony Witmer, of Topeka and a 17-year-old male, of Hoyt.

Witmer was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and theft. Haire was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and theft. The juvenile was booked on the same charges. The trio allegedly wore masks during the burglary and are also suspected of allegedly committing another half dozen burglaries in the surrounding counties.