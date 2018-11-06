Republican Schwab wins Kansas secretary of state race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Kansas (all times local):

Republican state Rep. Scott Schwab has won the Kansas secretary of state’s race two years after his 10-year-old son died in an accident at a water park.

Schwab defeated Democrat Brian McClendon in Tuesday’s election. Schwab had been favored because Democrats have not elected a Kansas secretary of state in 70 years.

Schwab, from Olathe, is the Kansas House speaker pro tem and a former House Elections Committee chairman. He backed tough voter identification policies championed by Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Schwab’s son, Caleb, died in August 2016 on a giant waterslide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

McClendon is former Google and Uber executive who returned to his hometown of Lawrence last year.

Kobach gave up the secretary of state’s office to run for governor.