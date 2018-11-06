Republican Ron Estes wins full term in Kansas 4th District

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Kansas (all times local):

Republican Rep. Ron Estes has won a full term in Congress representing a Wichita-area district he first won in a tight special election last year for the seat formerly held by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson in a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump won with 60 percent of the vote in 2016. Pompeo won re-election that year by 31 points. Pompeo’s resignation to join Trump’s administration led to a special election in which Estes defeated Thompson, a civil rights attorney.

Republicans have represented the 17-county southcentral Kansas district since 1994. Estes was the state’s former two-term state treasurer.

The campaign was marked by personal attacks, with Estes pushing stories about Thompson’s previous brushes with the law and Thompson slamming Estes for accepting donations from political action committees.

