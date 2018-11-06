Police investigate fake security officer, sex assaults in public parks

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating incidents of people falsely identifying themselves as Park Security and Police in parks around the city of Hutchinson, according to a social media report from the Hutchinson Police Department

These suspects have been approaching parked vehicles in the park, identifying themselves as Park Security and/or Police, and then asking one of the occupants to exit their vehicle. Once outside of the vehicle, the victims reported being allegedly sexually assaulted.

The City of Hutchinson does not employ any sort of Park Security. The only law enforcement that actively patrols parks around the city are commissioned law enforcement that include the Hutchinson PD, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Highway Patrol.

Police reminded residents, if you are contacted by someone in a city park claiming to be a police officer or park security and there is any doubt about the identity, the following steps can be taken to ensure the encounter is safe.

First, lock the doors on your vehicle and roll up all windows. The police officer will be able to present an official badge, their name, and badge number upon request.

If there is still doubt during the contact, inform the officer that you are calling 911 to verify his identity. If the person identifying themselves as a police officer tries to stop you from calling 911, drive immediately to the Reno County Law Enforcement Center located at 210 W 1st Street in Hutchinson and remain on the line with 911.

If you question the identity of the person identifying himself as an officer and he immediately leaves the scene, please call 911 and report the incident immediately.

Police also reminded residents to make sure to not be in any city parks after park curfew.