Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has quickly reworked the roster since taking over last summer, and seemingly every move has paid off. There were the free-agent acquisitions, the aggressive trades and even the draft picks that raised some eyebrows. And now, the Chiefs are in control of the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs with seven games to go.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is eager for the attention facing his program to shift from the court system to the basketball court. The program was mentioned prominently during the FBI’s investigation into college basketball corruption and at a recent trial in New York. The nation’s No. 1 team is preparing for its season opener Tuesday night against No. 10 Michigan State as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long admitted the challenge facing him in choosing his next football coach is a daunting one. The new coach will be inheriting a program that hasn’t had a winning season in a decade, and one that faces significant shortcomings in everything from facilities to resources – not to mention a profound sense of fan apathy.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon has picked a good time to step up his game. Sermon ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in Oklahoma’s 51-46 win over Texas Tech. The performance came the same week injured running back Rodney Anderson said he will leave for the NFL after the season and reserve running back Marcelias Sutton was lost to a season-ending broken leg. The Sooners face rival Oklahoma State on Saturday.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mike Gundy is ready to take a fresh approach to Oklahoma State’s penalty problem. The coach says he will consider benching players for committing bad penalties, an issue that’s plagued the inconsistent Cowboys all season and especially in a crushing 35-31 loss to Baylor on Saturday. Oklahoma State had a season-high 12 penalties for 133 yards against the Bears, including three defensive flags in the fourth quarter that allowed Baylor to erase a 31-21 deficit in the final eight minutes.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The second half of the season has turned painful for No. 15 Texas. The Longhorns have lost two in a row after a 6-1 start to fall out of first place in the Big 12. They are back at practice with a growing list of injuries on defense. That could be a big factor in Saturday’s matchup at Texas Tech.

National Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Mariota fumbled on the Tennessee Titans’ first two possessions before throwing for two touchdowns and running for another in a 28-14 victory at Dallas. Mariota was 21 of 29 for 240 yards without an interception as the Titans ended a three-game skid and evened their record at 4-4. Amari Cooper made his Cowboys debut and grabbed five passes for 58 yards, including a four-yard scoring pass from Dak Prescott in the first quarter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Redskins starting guards Brandon Scherff (shehrf) and Shawn Lauvao are done for the year, as is wide receiver Paul Richardson. Scherff tore a pectoral muscle, Lauvao tore a knee ligament and Richardson has a bad shoulder. All three are scheduled for surgery. In addition, Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is expected to miss another two or three games after having an operation on his right thumb.

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston outfielder Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez are finalists for the AL MVP, while Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado and Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez are up for the NL’s top honor. The Cy Young Award finalists are Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell, Indians ace Corey Kluber and Houston right-hander Justin Verlander on the American League side, and New York Mets ace Jason de Grom, Washington’s Max Scherzer and Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola in the National League. Angels DH Shohei Ohtani will be battling Yankees outfielder Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar for the AL Rookie of the Year, while Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and Washington outfielder Juan Soto are the rookie finalists in the NL.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former players Harold Baines, Orel Hershiser, Will Clark, and Joe Carter are on a 10-man ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame’s Today’s Game Era committee to consider next month. Will Clark and Lee Smith are on the ballot, as are late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and former managers Lou Piniella, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel. The 16-member committee will meet Dec. 9 at the winter meetings in Las Vegas, and a candidate will need at least 12 votes to be elected.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 28 Dallas 14

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 98 Indiana 94

Final Orlando 102 Cleveland 100

Final OT Miami 120 Detroit 115

Final 2OT Chicago 116 N-Y Knicks 115

Final Oklahoma City 122 New Orleans 116

Final Denver 115 Boston 107

Final Toronto 124 Utah 111

Final L.A. Clippers 120 Minnesota 109

Final Golden State 117 Memphis 101