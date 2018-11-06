Man tossed guns, meth as he ran from Salina Police

WICHITA, KAN. – A convicted felon arrested after he ran from police in Salina was indicted Tuesday on federal drug and gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jason P. Briscoe, 41, Minneapolis, Minn., is charged in a superseding indictment with one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction (counts four and five) and four counts of unlawful possession of ammunition following a felony conviction (counts six through nine).

Documents filed in the case allege Briscoe got out of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala and ran when police stopped the car in March for a traffic violation. During the chase, he discarded a 9 mm Beretta handgun and a nylon bag containing a 9 mm Taurus handgun, brass knuckles, methamphetamine and marijuana.

If convicted, he faces the following penalties:

Count one: Not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million. Count two: Not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000. Count three: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000. Counts four through nine: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.