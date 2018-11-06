Kan. officer-involved shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

WYANDOTTE COUNTY –– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred in Atchison on Oct. 31.

On Monday, KBI agents arrested 44-year-old Bryan Boldridge of Atchison, the man who was involved in a shooting with an Atchison police.

Boldridge was discharged from the University of Kansas Medical Center Monday evening. At approximately 6:25 p.m., KBI agents, with assistance from the University of Kansas Medical Center Police Department, took him into custody on an arrest warrant for attempted second degree murder in connection with the officer involved shooting.

Boldridge was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Once the KBI concludes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Atchison County Attorney’s Office for review. Further information related to this investigation will come from the County Attorney’s Office.

ATCHISON, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred in Atchison on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

According to a KBI media release, the Atchison Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 10:35 a.m. to request assistance investigating an officer involved shooting. KBI agents and the crime scene response team (CSRT) responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that an officer from the Atchison Police Department was dispatched to a theft of services call at a residence at N. Fourth St. and L St. in Atchison. When the officer arrived on scene at approximately 10:20 a.m., a male subject on the property approached the officer while carrying a rifle. The officer gave verbal commands to drop the gun, and the subject complied by putting down the rifle.

Then, the verbal conflict with the resident escalated, and the officer deployed a Taser toward the subject. The subject produced a handgun he had in his possession, and fired at the officer. The officer was not hit by gunfire, and returned fire at the subject. The subject was struck during the exchange.

The subject was taken into custody, and EMS was called. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The subject was later identified as Bryan C. Boldridge, 44, of Atchison.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Atchison County Attorney for review.

