Dateline – Hoisington

Dee Ann Buffington Nurnberg, 75, of Mansfield Texas, died Saturday, September 29th 2018, she passed away peacefully at her home in Mansfield Texas. Dee Ann was born February 12, 1943, in Great Bend Kansas, the daughter of Tom Buffington and Marie Herbel Buffington.

Dee Ann graduated from Hoisington High School in Hoisington, Kansas with the class of 1961. After graduation Dee Ann’s career and family took her all over the United States, her favorite places to live had been Denver and New Hampshire, however Dee always considered Hoisington her home. In Dee’s spare time she enjoyed crafts, reading and spending time with her family, especially her two amazing grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendi Pollack of Nashua NH; two grandchildren, Jonathan Pollack of Arlington TX and Joycelyn Pollack of Nashua NH; a sister Pam Basye of Mansfield TX; and many nieces and nephews who absolutely adored her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Buffington, mother, Marie Buffington, sister, Judy Shull, brother, James Buffington and her husband Raymond Nurnberg.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hoisington City Cemetery with Reverend Wayne Baldyga officiating.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.