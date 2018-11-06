Couple sentenced for torture, murder of Kansas man

Hillard’s wife Heidi Hillard, 44 of Valley Center, was also sentenced to the Hard 50 with an additional 534 months.

Attorneys for both defendants say they will appeal the sentences to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Mr. Goodpaster was kidnapped two years ago today over an alleged $185-dollar debt owed for methamphetamine. The 33 year old Goodpaster was attacked with an ax, knife and staple gun. Jumper cables were attached to his genitals. His body was found hanging from a tree in Harvey County.

Brian Bussart, 41 of Wichita, is scheduled for trial later this month in Goodpaster’s death while Alexandria Scott, 28 of Wichita, is awaiting sentencing. Bussart and Scott testified against the Hillards in their trial.

A fifth defendant, Willie Morris, was sentenced last May to the Hard 50 plus 280 months.