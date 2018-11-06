County clerk assumes role of Ness Co. sheriff after resignations

NESS CITY — The Ness County Sheriff’s Office is in a state of upheaval Tuesday, as the majority of the department turned in their resignations.

According to a social media report, the undersheriff, three deputies and a dispatcher resigned as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

With a vacancy in the sheriff’s position after former Sheriff Bryan Whipple resigned following federal firearms charges, and Undersheriff William Sutton’s resignation today, the position of sheriff falls upon Ness County Clerk Renee Kerr.

“Due to the resignation of the undersheriff and the majority of the department, County Clerk Renee Kerr has assumed the duties of sheriff, per KSA 19-804a,” Kerr said in a prepared statement. “An emergency declaration has been signed and mutual aid is forthcoming.”

KSA 19-804a reads: “When there shall be no sheriff or undersheriff in any county, it shall be the duty of the county clerk to exercise all the powers and duties of the sheriff of such clerk’s county until a sheriff be elected or qualified.”

In a statement, Kerr said she had appointed Brandon Mitchell — the Republican Party’s nominee to replace Whipple — as undersheriff and Travis Rothe as a deputy.

She did not comment on why the resignations occurred, but said there is a plan in the works and mutual aid from other counties has been requested. Officers from Hodgeman County will assist, she said, noting officers from other neighboring counties also are expected.

On Tuesday, Kerr, who has no law enforcement experience, is also in the midst of administering an election in her role of county clerk, a position she has held for the past 13 years.

“We are focusing on county business and moving forward,” she said.

Ness County has a population of about 3,000 residents, with about half of those living in Ness City.

Whipple, who had served as sheriff since 2000, pleaded guilty last month to a federal firearms charge. In his plea, Whipple admitted he arranged to sell a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition to a man he knew to be a convicted felon.

As a part of that plea, Whipple resigned his position. Sentencing on the federal charge is set for Jan. 17.