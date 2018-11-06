Cop Shop (11/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/5)

Criminal Damage

At 12:19 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 4 NW 30 Road.

Structure Fire

At 3:02 p.m. a possible structure fire was reported at 218 Kit Dr.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/5)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:42 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:53 a.m. Will Caskey was arrested on a warrant at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:25 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Main.

Theft

At 11:38 a.m. a theft was reported at 1036 Jefferson Street.

Forgery

At 11:43 a.m. a forgery case was reported at 1500 281 Bypass.

Injury Accident

At 3:30 p.m. a minor injury was reported at 1522 Baker Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:48 p.m. an accident was reported on private property at 4107 10th Street.

At 4:04 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.