Candidates interviewing for hospital administrator position in Great Bend

When The University of Kansas Health System conducted their “ribbon tying” in late September at the Great Bend Campus, staff announced that several candidates had applied for the administrator position for the hospital.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters told the Great Bend City Council Monday night that she has assisted with community tours with two candidates and expects a third candidate to take a community tour in a couple weeks.

Jodi Schmidt serves as the Executive Director for Regional Development at The University of Kansas Health System but has been serving as the interim administrator at the Great Bend Campus since the acquisition.

The University of Kansas Health System announced last April their intent of purchasing Great Bend Regional Hospital. The acquisition became official August 1.