Dateline – Hoisington

Bradley Dean Leiker, 61, passed away November 6, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born November 4, 1957, in Aurora, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Esther (Denning) Stimmel; his only brother, William Leiker and a nephew, Ryan Leiker.

Bradley is survived by his wife Theresa Leiker of the home; his first wife, Patricia (Davis) McCartney, and his five children; Paul Leiker, Anthony Leiker, Nickalaus Leiker,

William Leiker, and Elizabeth (Leiker) Daniels. Also his eight grandchildren, Alexandria Leiker, Makayla Leiker, Trinity Scripsick, Clayton Aguierre, Jazmin Leiker Martin, Ray Aguirre, Derek Daniels, Quinton Daniels, and Liam Leiker.

Cremation has taken place and Memorial Service will be at the Duck Blind in Hoisington on Saturday, November 10th, 2018, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Wild Trust, KS Dept. of Wildlife Parks and Tourism, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.