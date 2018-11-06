Bauer joins USD 428 as public information director

Press release from USD 428…

USD 428 is proud to announce and welcome Andrea Bauer as the district’s new public information director, replacing Jennifer Schartz. With a career shift from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development, Bauer brings strong community connections and experience in marketing and public relations to the district.

In this role, Bauer will work to develop and implement strategies for communicating with district employees as well as with the community.

“In my career, as well as my volunteer roles, I strive to be an advocate and cheerleader for our community,” said Bauer. “It’s my goal to make sure the general public is connected to and participating in the great things happening at USD 428, in the classroom and beyond.”

A native of Great Bend, Bauer earned a bachelor’s degree in Entertainment Business from Oklahoma City University before working in corporate event planning in Kansas City, MO. Andrea and her husband Rob Bauer returned to Great Bend for their careers and to raise their family – they have three future Jefferson Jets; Brock, Wesley, and Mason.

As the fall semester continues, several important events are on the horizon:

 GBHS Football Playoff Game at Maize, Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

 13 th Annual Panther Paw Craft Festival, Saturday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Panther Activity Center, 2027 Morton St

 USD 428 Education Foundation Dinner & Auction, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10 th St. $50/ticket – reservations required by calling 620-793-1500.

For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.greatbendschool.net or connect with USD 428 on Facebook.