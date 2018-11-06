Barton County Election Results

** General Election Results from Barton County. Results will be unofficial until canvassed by Barton County Commissioners.
2018 November General Election – Barton County
Registered Voters – 17,578
Ballots Cast – 8,514
Voter Turnout – 48.44%
City of Great Bend Council 1st Ward
I-Jessica Milsap – 504
R-Alan Moeder – 442
Write In – 1
City of Great Bend Council 2nd Ward
R- Chad Somers – 1,074
R -James Breitenbach – 477
Write In – 7
City of Great Bend Council 3rd Ward
R-Dana Dawson – 791
I -Jacob R. Davis – 295
Write In – 5
City of Great Bend Council 4th Ward
D-Brock McPherson – 366
Write In – 11
City of Hoisington Council 1st Ward
Travis Sinn – 181
Write In – 6
City of Hoisington Council 2nd Ward
Carrol Nather – 213
Write In – 6
City of Hoisington Council 3rd Ward — N/A
Write In – 34
City of Hoisington Council 4th Ward
Gary A. Shook – 116
Robert Bruce – 65
Write In – 9
City of Ellinwood Council (3 positions)
Jacque K. Isern 583
Kirk Clawson 520
Kenneth A.Lebbin 431
USD 112 Bond Issue (Barton Co. Only)
No – 452
Yes – 126
Ellinwood Hospital District
David Gonzales – 867
BARTON COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner 1st District
Kenny Schremmer – 1,784
Write In – 24
County Commissioner 4th District
Alicia (Schartz) Straub – 1,630
Write In – 21
County Commissioner 5th District
Jennifer Schartz – 1,751
Write In – 25
STATE RACES
Kansas House of Representatives 109 (Barton Co. Only)
R-Troy L. Waymaster – 825
Write In – 2
Kansas House of Representatives 112
R-Tory Marie Arnberger – 5,799
Write In – 95
Kansas House of Representatives 113 (Barton Co. Only)
R-Greg Lewis – 905
D-David W. Curtis – 205
Write In – 1
District Court Judge 20 (Barton Co. Only)
R-Carey Hipp – 7,518
Write In – 98
United States House of Representatives (Barton Co. Only)
R-Roger Marshall – 6,258
D-Alan LaPolice – 2,132
Write In – 15
Governor / Lt. Governor (Barton Co. Only)
R-Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman – 4,781
D-Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers – 2,586
I-Greg Orman / John Doll – 854
L-Jeff Caldwell / Mary Gerlt – 172
I-Rick Kloos / Nathaniel Kloos – 57