Barton County Election Results

** General Election Results from Barton County. Results will be unofficial until canvassed by Barton County Commissioners.

2018 November General Election – Barton County

Registered Voters – 17,578

Ballots Cast – 8,514

Voter Turnout – 48.44%

City of Great Bend Council 1st Ward

I-Jessica Milsap – 504

R-Alan Moeder – 442

Write In – 1

City of Great Bend Council 2nd Ward

R- Chad Somers – 1,074

R -James Breitenbach – 477

Write In – 7

City of Great Bend Council 3rd Ward

R-Dana Dawson – 791

I -Jacob R. Davis – 295

Write In – 5

City of Great Bend Council 4th Ward

D-Brock McPherson – 366

Write In – 11

City of Hoisington Council 1st Ward

Travis Sinn – 181

Write In – 6

City of Hoisington Council 2nd Ward

Carrol Nather – 213

Write In – 6

City of Hoisington Council 3rd Ward — N/A

Write In – 34

City of Hoisington Council 4th Ward

Gary A. Shook – 116

Robert Bruce – 65

Write In – 9

City of Ellinwood Council (3 positions)

Jacque K. Isern 583

Kirk Clawson 520

Kenneth A.Lebbin 431

USD 112 Bond Issue (Barton Co. Only)

No – 452

Yes – 126

Ellinwood Hospital District

David Gonzales – 867

BARTON COUNTY RACES

County Commissioner 1st District

Kenny Schremmer – 1,784

Write In – 24

County Commissioner 4th District

Alicia (Schartz) Straub – 1,630

Write In – 21

County Commissioner 5th District

Jennifer Schartz – 1,751

Write In – 25

STATE RACES

Kansas House of Representatives 109 (Barton Co. Only)

R-Troy L. Waymaster – 825

Write In – 2

Kansas House of Representatives 112

R-Tory Marie Arnberger – 5,799

Write In – 95

Kansas House of Representatives 113 (Barton Co. Only)

R-Greg Lewis – 905

D-David W. Curtis – 205

Write In – 1

District Court Judge 20 (Barton Co. Only)

R-Carey Hipp – 7,518

Write In – 98

United States House of Representatives (Barton Co. Only)

R-Roger Marshall – 6,258

D-Alan LaPolice – 2,132

Write In – 15

Governor / Lt. Governor (Barton Co. Only)

R-Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman – 4,781

D-Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers – 2,586

I-Greg Orman / John Doll – 854

L-Jeff Caldwell / Mary Gerlt – 172

I-Rick Kloos / Nathaniel Kloos – 57