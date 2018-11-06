Barton County advance voting results

** Advance voting numbers only. The Barton County Election Office will release final vote totals all at once later tonight. Results will be unofficial until canvassed by Barton County Commissioners.
2018 November General Election – Barton County
City of Great Bend Council 1st Ward
R-Alan Moeder 149
I-Jessica Milsap 178
City of Great Bend Council 2nd Ward
R -James Breitenbach 181
R- Chad Somers 375
City of Great Bend Council 3rd Ward
R-Dana Dawson 227
I -Jacob R. Davis 78
City of Great Bend Council 4th Ward
D-Brock McPherson 101
City of Hoisington Council 1st Ward
Travis Sinn 25
City of Hoisington Council 2nd Ward
Carrol Nather 38
City of Hoisington Council 3rd Ward — N/A
City of Hoisington Council 4th Ward
Robert Bruce 5
Gary A. Shook 8
City of Ellinwood Council (3 positions)
Kirk Clawson 86
Kenneth A.Lebbin 61
Jacque K. Isern 101
USD 112 Bond Issue (Barton Co. Only)
Yes 21
No 56
Ellinwood Hospital District
David Gonzales 166
BARTON COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner 1st District
Kenny Schremmer 303
County Commissioner 4th District
Alicia (Schartz) Straub 399
County Commissioner 5th District
Jennifer Schartz 558
STATE RACES
Kansas House of Representatives 109 (Barton Co. Only)
R-Troy L. Waymaster 166
Kansas House of Representatives 112
R-Tory Marie Arnberger 1,635
Kansas House of Representatives 113 (Barton Co. Only)
D-David W. Curtis 56
R-Greg Lewis 190
District Court Judge 20 (Barton Co. Only)
R-Carey Hipp 1,993
United States House of Representatives (Barton Co. Only)
D-Alan LaPolice 706
R-Roger Marshall 1,625
Governor / Lt. Governor (Barton Co. Only)
D-Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers 822
R-Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman 1,268
L-Jeff Caldwell / Mary Gerl 26
I-Rick Kloos / Nathaniel Kloos 10
I-Greg Orman / John Doll 224