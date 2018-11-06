Barton County advance voting results

** Advance voting numbers only. The Barton County Election Office will release final vote totals all at once later tonight. Results will be unofficial until canvassed by Barton County Commissioners.

2018 November General Election – Barton County

City of Great Bend Council 1st Ward

R-Alan Moeder 149

I-Jessica Milsap 178

City of Great Bend Council 2nd Ward

R -James Breitenbach 181

R- Chad Somers 375

City of Great Bend Council 3rd Ward

R-Dana Dawson 227

I -Jacob R. Davis 78

City of Great Bend Council 4th Ward

D-Brock McPherson 101

City of Hoisington Council 1st Ward

Travis Sinn 25

City of Hoisington Council 2nd Ward

Carrol Nather 38

City of Hoisington Council 3rd Ward — N/A

City of Hoisington Council 4th Ward

Robert Bruce 5

Gary A. Shook 8

City of Ellinwood Council (3 positions)

Kirk Clawson 86

Kenneth A.Lebbin 61

Jacque K. Isern 101

USD 112 Bond Issue (Barton Co. Only)

Yes 21

No 56

Ellinwood Hospital District

David Gonzales 166

BARTON COUNTY RACES

County Commissioner 1st District

Kenny Schremmer 303

County Commissioner 4th District

Alicia (Schartz) Straub 399

County Commissioner 5th District

Jennifer Schartz 558

STATE RACES

Kansas House of Representatives 109 (Barton Co. Only)

R-Troy L. Waymaster 166

Kansas House of Representatives 112

R-Tory Marie Arnberger 1,635

Kansas House of Representatives 113 (Barton Co. Only)

D-David W. Curtis 56

R-Greg Lewis 190

District Court Judge 20 (Barton Co. Only)

R-Carey Hipp 1,993

United States House of Representatives (Barton Co. Only)

D-Alan LaPolice 706

R-Roger Marshall 1,625

Governor / Lt. Governor (Barton Co. Only)

D-Laura Kelly / Lynn Rogers 822

R-Kris Kobach / Wink Hartman 1,268

L-Jeff Caldwell / Mary Gerl 26

I-Rick Kloos / Nathaniel Kloos 10

I-Greg Orman / John Doll 224