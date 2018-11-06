6th ranked Barton soccer rolls through Plains District to earn program’s 4th national tournament appearance

bartonsports.com

The 6th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team was dominant in the Plains District Championship this past Friday and Saturday in Cleburne, Texas, to earn the program’s fourth trip to the NJCAA national tournament.

The Cougars took the pitch at The Depot on Friday against familiar foe Western Texas College. Having defeated the Westerners 4-3 in overtime earlier in the season at Snyder, Texas, the Cougars shut down the highly explosive squad while pinning four first half goals on the board in a 4-0 victory.

On Saturday in a battle of the all-Kansas Championship match-up, the Cougars built a three goal first half advantage to knock off previously unbeaten and 5th ranked Cowley College 5-1.

The victories improved the Cougars to 18-1-2 on the year while also claiming the program’s 6th Region VI title as Barton will next embark to Daytona, Florida, November 12-17 for the NJCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship.

Western Texas ended the season at a deceiving 7-6 record while Cowley, in lieu of the District’s two national qualifying bids, will take a 17-1-0 record to their first national tournament appearance.