Voter registrations surge in Kansas for 2018 election

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voter registrations have surged this past year heading into the midterm election.

Strong voter turnout at the Sedgwick County Election Office today! Early voting ended at noon, but folks still in line will still be able to cast a ballot. As a reminder, polls open at 6 a.m. tomorrow and will remain open until 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/KLc7kg9jHT — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) November 5, 2018

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office released the latest numbers Monday showing more than 1.84 million registered voters.

Republicans remain the dominant party with 817,713 registered voters, while Democrats grew their ranks to 463,114. Unaffiliated voters totaled 543,403, while Libertarians totaled 17,618.

A comparison shows the state has added 40,825 people to voter rolls since September 2017.

Kansas appears to be becoming more partisan with the number of unaffiliated voters falling by more than 15,000 in the past year in the state.

Both major parties each added more than 27,000 registered voters to their ranks, with Kansas Republicans having an edge of several hundred voters over Democrats in new and switched registrations over this past year.