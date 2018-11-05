Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

Great Bend Post

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Sean Gleason from Gleason Landscaping in Great Bend who will talk about how you can take the hassle out of Christmas lights this year with custom installation of new lights or installing the Christmas lights you already have. 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will be talking beef sustainability with experts from the National Beef Cattlemen’s Association and Jim Wiesemeyer gives HIS last-minute analysis of the elections. 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Superintendent Chris Thexton who will discuss the steering committee report on school improvements. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

5:30-8P          College Basketball – Champions Classic – Kansas vs Michigan State 

8P-10P           College Basketball – Champions Classic – Duke vs Kentucky 

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”