The details for Great Bend’s snow & ice removal strategy

The City of Great Bend has their plan of action concerning snow and ice control. In an 11-page report, the policy outlines the priority list of streets to be cleared and treated and how the Street Department handles the snow season.

The Priority 1 list includes portions of Main, 10th, McKinley, 6th, Cleveland, 2nd, Broadway, Washington, 24th, and streets around police and fire stations.

Great Bend City Councilmember Vicki Berryman asked Assistant Public Works Director Simon Wiley how the list of priority streets were determined.

The City Council voted 6-0 to approve the 2018-2019 Snow & Ice Removal Policy with no major changes from last year.

The application of chemicals and abrasives can melt up to two inches of snow. When there are more than two inches of snow, the sand/salt mixture will be applied after plowing or grading operations are completed.

Plows will take precautions to avoid damaging or endangering parked vehicles. However, plows will plow a distance reasonably close to parked cars so that snow does not remain on the driving surface of the roadway.

After plowing and or grading operations have been completed, operators of the loaders shall begin removal of snow from City parking lots.