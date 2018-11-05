Sheriff: NW Kan. active shooter arrested after domestic disturbance

PHILLIPS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a domestic disturbance that turned into an active shooter incident early Monday morning in Logan, according to the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call of an active shooter incident at 101 North Franklin Street in Logan, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the incident began as a domestic dispute and that the victim was able to exit the residence without injury. Shots were fired inside and outside the residence prior to officers arriving on the scene.

A perimeter was established, and assistance was requested from the Kansas Highway Patrol Emergency Services Unit. Logan USD 326 was notified of the incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. in order to implement their security protocols.

There was no immediate danger to schools or the community, law enforcement officials said in the release.

The suspect, Troy Kitzke, 45, Logan, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:30 a.m. He has been booked into the Phillips County Jail with pending charges of domestic battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Kitzke is being held on $70,000 bond.