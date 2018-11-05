Russell Chamber announces new executive director

RUSSELL – The Russell Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce Wade Glenn will be accepting the role as our executive director starting November 5, 2018.

Glenn was born and raised in Russell. He has spent 20 years in California and the last 10 in Kansas City. Glenn has always held Russell as a special place in his heart and is excited to move back here.

He graduated from DeVry with a degree in Electronics Technology where he has used this field of study for most of his life. Glenn loves drumming and his English bulldogs.

We on the Chamber Board are excited to have Wade and look forward to our Russell community meeting him.

Stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 507 N. Main St, Russell KS, on November 8 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. for drinks and refreshments. Help us welcome Wade back to Russell and congratulate him on his new position with the Chamber.