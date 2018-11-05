Police find new assault rifle during traffic stop of Kan. burglary suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a burglary report call at a residence in the 400 block of south Fawnwood in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 65-year-old man at the residence told police that overnight an unknown suspect entered a vehicle parked in his driveway and also the attached garage, stealing a Yamaha 125 Motorcycle, DeWalt cordless drill and battery packs.

While investigating, police contacted a near-by residence with surveillance video. The video depicted a white Chevy HHR as the suspect vehicle, according to Davidson.

Police recognized this vehicle as being involved in other recent burglaries. Through the investigation the suspect vehicle was located and stopped in the 9100 block of west Murray. It was occupied by 25-year-old Jordan Evans and 25-year-old Regan Riner both of Wichita.

Police also found a new Frontier assault rifle in the vehicle.

Police arrested Evans on requested charges of aggravated burglary, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants. Evans has previous convictions for theft and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of corrections.

Police arrested Riner and booked her into jail on outstanding warrants. The stolen Yamaha Motorcylce was located in the 400 block of west Central and returned to the owner.

Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.