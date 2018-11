NOVEMBER 5, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

LOST: LAB/HEALER MIX, MALE/10MOS/LIGHT TAN, DUKE , BLUE COLLAR, NO TAG. 620-653-2822 OR 620-617-1141

FOR SALE: MEDIUM SIZE LEATHER LAZY BOY ROCKER/RECLINER, 7-1/2′ CHRISTMAS TREE. 620-797-0541

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17, 2 FISH TANKS/SUPPLIES. WANTED: PALLETS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 8 DOZ GOOSE DECOYS W/CARRYING CASE. 620-617-7668

WANTED: OUTSIDE PLATFORM FOR A WHEEL CHAIR. 620-255-3806

FOR SALE: 1989 CHEVY HD 3/4 TON CHASSIS W/FUEL TANK 4WD. 620-617-9058

FREE: DOG 620-797-1692

WANTED: ELECTRIC CHAIN HOIST 120 VOLT, 100,000 BTU OVERHEAD SHOP HEATER PREFER PROPANE. 620-282-1480

FOR SALE: 90E SOIL MOVER W/EXTRAS, MCCORMICK- DEERING ANTIQUE TRACTOR W30 FOR RESTORATION. WANTED: WIRING HARNESS FOR 2006/07 FORD PU. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 1973 RESTORED CHEVY CAMARO. 620-617-9098

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE W/LEATHER INTERIOR 4WD, 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX (LOADED), CHICKENS/DUCKS. 620-617-8267

FOR SALE: TREK BICYCLE 29 SPEED, SEVERAL AUTOMOTIVE BOOKS. (1970’S) 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: PROPANE KITCHEN RANGE (WHITE). 785-810-8123

FOR SALE: TRUCK TOOL BOX FOR A SMALL PU. 620-639-2038

FOR SALE: 2 VCR PLAYERS, DVD TAPES, THIMBLE COLLECTION IN A DISPLAY CASE. 620-639-5120

WANTED: 24 VOLT CHARGER FOR A WORX LAWN MOWER. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: PING PONG TABLE. 620-617-0485

FOR SALE: HOSE FOR A KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER, KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER FOR PARTS. 620-793-5806

FOR SALE: ORECK XL VACUUM CLEANER W/EXTRA PARTS, 2 KITCHEN TABLE W/CHAIRS, 2 MAHOGANY SIDE TABLES. 620-617-5136

FREE: RIDES TO THE COURT HOUSE TO VOTE. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4WD. 620-257-8471

WANTED: 2 TIRES FOR A FORD RANGER 225/70/15 620-639-1377

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY