No camping at Wilson Lake Lucas Park for 4 months next summer

SYLVAN GROVE – No camping reservations for Lucas Park at Wilson Lake will be taken for four months of next year.

Repairs to a road damaged by spring rains in 2017 are expected to be underway during that time.

The decision was announced Monday morning by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the following social media post.

“An earthen slide occurred in the spring of 2017 causing damage to the steep foundation under the existing Lucas Park entrance roadway. As a result, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reduced entry traffic to 1-lane and detoured exiting traffic while they research funding and repair options.

“The Federal Highway Administration has awarded the Wilson Lake Project a grant to assist with funding repairs to the Lucas Park entrance road.

“Surveying of the area was recently completed and engineers are designing a repair strategy for construction. Following the development of a repair plan, a contract will be advertised and then awarded.

“Due to the uncertainty of when the contract will be completed and when a construction crew will mobilize, we have elected to block camping reservations for Lucas Park from May 15 through September 15, 2019. Camping will still be allowed on a first come, first served basis until construction begins.

“Once construction has commenced, all traffic to Lucas Park will be closed until the repairs are completed. We will provide further updates as they become available.

“We hope that all repairs are completed in a timely manner to minimize the impact on the recreation season.”