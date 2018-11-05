Names on the local ballot in Barton County for Tuesday

Below are just some of the local races in Barton County that will be on the ballot Tuesday. View the entire list at bartoncounty.org.
Great Bend City Council
Ward 1: Alan Moeder, Jessica Milsap
Ward 2: James Breitenbach, Chad Somers
Ward 3: Dana Dawson, Jacob Davis
Ward 4: Brock McPherson
Hoisington City Council
Ward 1: Travis Sinn
Ward 2: Carrol Nather
Ward 3: Open
Ward 4: Robert Bruce, Gary Shook
Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Kirk Clawson, Kenneth Lebbin, Jacque Isern
Ellinwood Hospital District
David Gonzales
Barton County Commission
1st District: Kenny Schremmer
4th District: Alicia Straub
5th District: Jennifer Schartz