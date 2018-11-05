Great Bend Post

Names on the local ballot in Barton County for Tuesday

Below are just some of the local races in Barton County that will be on the ballot Tuesday. View the entire list at bartoncounty.org.

Great Bend City Council
Ward 1: Alan Moeder, Jessica Milsap
Ward 2: James Breitenbach, Chad Somers
Ward 3: Dana Dawson, Jacob Davis
Ward 4: Brock McPherson

Hoisington City Council
Ward 1: Travis Sinn
Ward 2: Carrol Nather
Ward 3: Open
Ward 4: Robert Bruce, Gary Shook

Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
Kirk Clawson, Kenneth Lebbin, Jacque Isern

Ellinwood Hospital District
David Gonzales

Barton County Commission
1st District: Kenny Schremmer
4th District: Alicia Straub
5th District: Jennifer Schartz