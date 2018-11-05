Names on the local ballot in Barton County for Tuesday

Below are just some of the local races in Barton County that will be on the ballot Tuesday. View the entire list at bartoncounty.org.

Great Bend City Council

Ward 1: Alan Moeder, Jessica Milsap

Ward 2: James Breitenbach, Chad Somers

Ward 3: Dana Dawson, Jacob Davis

Ward 4: Brock McPherson

Hoisington City Council

Ward 1: Travis Sinn

Ward 2: Carrol Nather

Ward 3: Open

Ward 4: Robert Bruce, Gary Shook

Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)

Kirk Clawson, Kenneth Lebbin, Jacque Isern

Ellinwood Hospital District

David Gonzales

Barton County Commission

1st District: Kenny Schremmer

4th District: Alicia Straub

5th District: Jennifer Schartz