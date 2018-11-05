Monday Sports Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 37-21 win over the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes connected twice with Travis Kelce and once with Kareem Hunt, who added two scoring runs. Mahomes has 29 TDs in 10 career games, the best start by an NFL quarterback since 1950. The Browns lost their fourth straight and first since Hue Jackson was fired.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fired football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of the season, ending a three-plus year tenure marked by modest improvement but just a handful of wins. The school announced the firing Sunday. Beaty has a career record of 6-39 with three wins against Power Five opponents. He will be paid $3 million under terms of his contract.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Rubio scored from distance in the 60th minute, seconds after entering as a second-half substitute, and Western Conference champion Sporting Kansas City tied Real Salt Lake 1-1 in Game 1 of the two-legged semifinal. It was Rubio’s first touch since entering as a sub.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — West Virginia likes the view. The Mountaineers are tied with Oklahoma for first place in the Big 12 Conference with three games left of the schedule. The No. 6 Sooners have seen this view before. It’s a whole new world for the No. 7 Mountaineers in early November.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — No. 7 West Virginia has re-entered the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll after another weekend in which the number of ranked teams losing reached double digits. No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame remained unchanged. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma each moved up a spot. Iowa State was ranked for the first time this season. It’s one of five teams to move into the ranking. Washington, North Carolina State, Michigan State and Cincinnati reappeared.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Harvick earned a shot at another NASCAR Cup championship by blowing past polesitter Ryan Blaney in overtime to win at Texas Motor Speedway. It is the second year in a row that that the 2014 Cup champion has won the fall race at Texas to get into the final four. With Joey Logano and Harvick locked in after winning the past two races, the series goes to Phoenix next week with only two spots up for grabs for the championship run at Homestead in two weeks.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau holed an eagle putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole before completing a 5-under 66 and a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open. DeChambeau won for the fourth time in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour and moved to No. 5 in the world ranking. He had to survive a wild back nine at the TPC Summerlin in which four players had a share of the lead at some point.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Chicago 41 Buffalo 9

Final Kansas City 37 Cleveland 21

Final Carolina 42 Tampa Bay 28

Final Miami 13 N-Y Jets 6

Final Atlanta 38 Washington 14

Final Pittsburgh 23 Baltimore 16

Final Minnesota 24 Detroit 9

Final L.A. Chargers 25 Seattle 17

Final Houston 19 Denver 17

Final New Orleans 45 L.A. Rams 35

Final New England 31 Green Bay 17

Tennessee at Dallas 8:15 p.m. Monday

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (18) Utah St. 56 Hawaii 17

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 144 Sacramento 109

Final Washington 108 N-Y Knicks 95

Final Brooklyn 122 Philadelphia 97

Final Orlando 117 San Antonio 110

Final Phoenix 102 Memphis 100

Final Portland 111 Minnesota 81

Final Toronto 121 L.A. Lakers 107