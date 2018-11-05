Miriam L. Wilborn passed away November 4, 2018 at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington, Kansas. She was born April 29, 1950, to Oswald and Hazel Schremmer at St. Rose Hospital, Great Bend, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Virgil L. Schremmer, two nephews, Shawn Schremmer and Kevin Wilborn.

Survivors include husband, Keith Wilborn, of the home. Children, Brian (Cindy) Wilborn of Hoisington, Krista (Ben) Brewer of Hoisington and Kari (Chad) Bloomer of Ottawa, KS. Nine grandchildren, Hannah (Colton) Lagerman of Altanta, GA, Madison Wilborn of Hays, KS, Nolan Wilborn, Hoisington. Avery Brewer and Livvy Brewer of Hoisington. Chandler Bloomer of Great Bend, Chase Bloomer and Boston Bloomer of Ottawa, KS. Sister, Marcia Schremmer of Hoisington.

Miriam’s civic interest was very obvious. She was past president of the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce, past president of Chamber Ambassador Club, past president of Hoisington Business Professional Women organization, member of V.F.W. Auxillary. She was very active in St. John Catholic Church and parish council.

Her professional endeavors included 28 years as a professional Real Estate agent. She worked with Keenan Real Estate and later Keller Real Estate Inc. until her retirement in April 2015.

In her spare time, she enjoyed working her beautiful flower garden and relaxing with her friends on a weekly bowling league. Miriam was also a big supporter of her grandchildren in both their academic and athletic accomplishments.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., and

Vigil and Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30a.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hoisington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kans for Kids or The Clara Barton Foundation c/o Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.