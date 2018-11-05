Kansas woman dies after 3-vehicle motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident in Sedgwick County.

Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an injury accident at Third Street and Washington in Wichita

A 2012 Chevy Sonic driven by a 26-year-old woman was northbound on Washington and turned left onto Third Street in front of several southbound motorcycles.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 25-year-old and a 26-year-old passenger struck the front of the Chevy. They were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered critical injuries, according to Davidson. They were transported to a local hospital where the woman died of her injuries.

A 30-year-old driving another Honda motorcycle also clipped the back of the Chevy. He was not injured.

Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney, according to Davidson. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Police have not released the name of the victim. It is the 23rd fatality accident for 2018 in Wichita.