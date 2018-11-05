Kansas woman accused of setting fire at assisted living center

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of a fire and have made an arrest.

Just before 2p.m. Sunday, the Topeka Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at Providence Living Center, 1112 SE Republican in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

The facility was evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire crews discovered a fire had occurred in one of the rooms within the multi-person facility.

The Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit responded to the scene to perform an origin and cause scene investigation. As a result of the investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tamisha L. Brown for Aggravated Arson, according to Martin.

Crews in Topeka responded to four additional weekend fires including fires blamed on careless smoking at an apartment at 4420 SW 34th Street and at 5991 SW 22th Street, an electrical fire 507 NE Paramore and another suspicious fire at a home 1401 SE Washington Street, according to Martin. There were no injuries reported in the fires, according to Martin.