Kansas man told police he sold a pound of meth a week

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas  man who admitted selling a pound of methamphetamine a week was sentenced Monday to 13 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Joseph L. Cornejo, 30, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

When investigators served a search warrant at his home in the 5000 block of Parkview, they found methamphetamine, almost $2,000 in cash and nine firearms including handguns and rifles.

Cornejo told investigators he had been selling about a pound of methamphetamine a week and sometimes he traded meth for guns.