Kansas man sentenced for his role in pizza parlor meth ring

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking organization that operated out of a pizza parlor, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Michael Price, 43, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted he was part of a drug trafficking ring headed by co-defendant Adolfo Barragan-Rodriguez, who ran the operation from a Pronto Pizza restaurant he owned in Topeka.

In his plea, Price admitted he bought methamphetamine from co-defendant Michelle Belair and then sold it. He also assisted Belair and Barragan-Rodriguez with distributing methamphetamine.

Barragan-Rodriguez and Belair already were sentenced. He was sentenced to 180 months and she was sentenced to 156 months.