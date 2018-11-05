Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas man sentenced for his role in pizza parlor meth ring

by

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking organization that operated out of a pizza parlor, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Price -photo Shawnee County

Michael Price, 43, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted he was part of a drug trafficking ring headed by co-defendant Adolfo Barragan-Rodriguez, who ran the operation from a Pronto Pizza restaurant he owned in Topeka.

In his plea, Price admitted he bought methamphetamine from co-defendant Michelle Belair and then sold it. He also assisted Belair and Barragan-Rodriguez with distributing methamphetamine.

Barragan-Rodriguez and Belair already were sentenced. He was sentenced to 180 months and she was sentenced to 156 months.