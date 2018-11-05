Kan. hit-and-run driver found with list of drug buyers on arm

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say things went from bad to worse for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were working a H&R Accident at 75th & State. When they were talking to the suspect he had a list of names on his arm, turns out to be buyers of his products – marijuana, shrooms, & ecstasy. pic.twitter.com/QIxyuZapYI — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 5, 2018

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Sunday afternoon that he had a list of names on his arm that turned out to be buyers of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and ecstasy. Police also tweeted a picture of the drugs in glass mason jars.