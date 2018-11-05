John O’Connor

November 5, 2018

Howdy, pardner, come on in and set a spell. How’s about a drink to get the trail dust outa your throat? Well, that will have to wait because it’s time for Week 374 of Fun With Words, or ‘Don’t ever Give Dick and Jane a Computer.’

I have the pleasure this week of recommending another Great Bend Community Theatre production coming up at the Crest Theatre. The comedy ‘Noises Off’ by Michael Frayn will be presented four times, Thursday November 15, Friday the 16th, Saturday the 17th at 7:30 pm and also a Sunday November 18th matinee performance at 2:00 pm.

The Crest box office opens one hour before each performance, so if you don’t have tickets yet you can buy ‘em on the day of performance. Tickets are selling well, but don’t worry, we can still fit you in. The Crest can seat up to 600, and what with four chances to see our shows, we are very seldom sold out.

‘Noises Off’ is a comedy about producing a play and the many hilarious challenges and pitfalls that go along with it. The title itself is theatre jargon meaning the Director is hearing undesirable noises off stage during the performance. It might be someone talking backstage, dropping a prop or any number of other glitches which you don’t want the audience to be distracted by.

We have a great cast once again, with veteran actors mixed in with talented newcomers. The cast includes Grady Bolding, Josie Hickey, Kenya Lear, Karen Gore, Matt Mazouch, Jim McVay, Jerry Renk, Krystal Thorne and John Sturn. The Director is Chris Curtwright.

We hope you can make it to the show. A lot of towns our size don’t have a community theatre group, so we’re lucky to have had such a good one for many years now. The Crest is a great ‘house,’ also, with good acoustics and excellent sightlines.

Come on out and see ‘Noises Off’ next week at the Crest. You’re going to love it.

How’re we doing with the trivia? Better than last week. Edith got one right away, with ‘Brut’ being the cologne introduced by Faberge in 1964. Roger also got it, just a little later.

Terry knew that Mary Wells was called the Beatles’ favorite American girl singer. Her ‘My Guy’ topped the charts in ’64.

Mark guessed right on the ancient Egyptians and Chinese use of certain ‘tools’ for catching food 2000 years ago. Yes, they were both using fishing poles, hooks and lines even back then. No fancy spinning reels or Eagle Claw hooks, but somehow they got it done. The use of nets for fishing came much later.

Mark took a run at the ‘gene question’ re: Native Americans and Australian aborigines. He guessed the cheekbones. Good try, but go a little higher. Take a look at some of those Native American pix, especially those of older men. What do they have in common?

Mark also guessed ‘French’s Mustard’ as the emergency substitute for shaving cream. Man, I bet that would sting. But you’re right on the color: yellow is it.

In ‘other business,’ John and Connie Strobel furnished more info on the theatre scene of the early ‘50s. John actually played in the GBHS band during the opening ceremonies at the Crest on November 9, 1950 and it was so cold the instruments froze! Yikes.

Connie mentioned that the Strand Theatre was at 1913 Lakin, just a few doors west of the Crest, which is what Sally and I had often heard. Last week Joe said the Strand was in the Masonic block, but that must have been a different theatre. At one time Great Bend had about five or six theatres operating.

Connie also mentioned that they would walk to the Plaza Theatre on Main and see a movie for 12 cents.

Terry remembered seeing ‘The Ten Commandments’ and ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ at the Plaza, roundabout 1953.

Okay, questions still available include the name of the inept cartoon Marshall who often showed up in the same show as Snagglepuss.

Also, we’re still searching for the name of the gooey name-brand food product that can be used as a shave cream substitute.

The ‘genetic trait that Native Americans and Australian aborigines have in common’ question is still hanging around, too. I wish I had this trait.

Let’s add a couple: This 1960 Number One hit (on several charts) was thought to be too long to play on the radio, so an abbreviated version was on the ‘B’ side. The long version became the hit. Name the song or the singer.

Who was the longtime friendly insurance man who had an office inside the GB Sears store?

As per usual, email us with comments, answers, questions at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Thanks for sliding in here once again. We’ll talk again next week.

John