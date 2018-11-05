Great Bend competes at Garden City debate tournament

Two novice debate teams from Great Bend High School excelled last weekend in competition at Garden City High School. In what, at times, felt like a duel between Dodge City and Great Bend, the team of Skylar Fletcher and Malachi Wasson earned second-place honors.

Fletcher and Wasson beat four different teams from Dodge City and lost to Lyon’s top novice team to finish second out of 18 teams.

Also competing in the novice division were Christopher Clarke and Isaiah Smith. Smith and Clarke ended the day with two wins and three losses.

The experienced debaters did not travel this weekend as they stayed home to practice for the school play. All debaters will take next weekend off and encourage everyone to come see the talents of the high school performers in the fall production of the original “Beauty and The Beast.” While this might not be the Disney version you’re used to, it will surely be entertaining and features several members of the high school debate program.

Three different performances will be offered on Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m, and Monday and Tuesday, November 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.