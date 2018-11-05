GBRC – Cooking Under Pressure

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Cooking Under Pressure” on Wednesday, November 7th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Recreation Commission (1214 Stone Street).

If you have an electric pressure cooker or are thinking about putting one on your Christmas list, mark your calendar for this free educational program. The program will share how to use this popular appliance safely when preparing recipes for your family. From hard cooking eggs, to preparing main dishes or desserts, the pressure cooker is quite versatile. Please RSVP if possible, by calling the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend Office at 793-1910 to ensure adequate supplies. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the presenter for this program. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call 793-3755, ext. 110.