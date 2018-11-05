Cop Shop (11/2 – 11/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/2)

Robbery

At 1:18 a.m. a robbery was reported at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

Theft

At 2:34 a.m. a theft was reported at 1519 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:33 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 70 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 9:56 a.m. an accident was reported at Main Street & K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:57 p.m. an accident was reported in the 800 block of SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

11/3

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:39 p.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway & NW 40 Avenue.

11/4

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:28 p.m. an accident involving a hit and run was reported at NE 30 Road & N. US 281 Highway.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:32 p.m. a burglary was reported at 36 Kiowa Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (11/2)

Robbery

At 1:18 a.m. officers assisted BTSO with a case at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

Theft

At 2:34 a.m. theft of items from his vehicle was reported at 1519 Washington Street.

At 8:55 a.m. a theft was reported at 16th Street & Morton Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 9:01 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2811 21st Street.

Structure Fire

At 2:10 p.m. a structure fire was reported at Washington Avenue & 16th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:57 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2821 Meadowlark Ln.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:36 p.m. an officer arrested Amanda Howard at 1423 22nd Street for a warrant.

Theft

At 7:06 p.m. Smokers Outlet, 3220 10th Street, reported a theft of an adult item.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2005 32nd Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 1222 Kansas Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2536 McBride Pkwy.

11/3

Criminal Damage

At 8:12 a.m. a report of someone breaking the window on the residence at 1205 MaCarthur Rd was made.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:09 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2400 10th Street.

Chest Pain

At 10:54 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 16.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 11:36 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:28 p.m. damage to a trailer was reported at 208 Locust Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 22nd Street & Washington Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 2:57 p.m. an officer arrested Joseph Oral Butts II for DWS.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 7:53 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1816 Polk Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:58 p.m. an officer arrested Ricky Myers on a Barton County warrant at 2100 27th Street.

11/4

Burglary

At 1:40 a.m. a report of hearing noises outside her residence was made at 2103 Monroe Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 2:09 a.m. an officer arrested Christina Collins for DUI and other traffic violations at 12th Street & Williams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:17 a.m. an officer arrested Cody Buckingham at 5942 Eisenhower Ct.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:50 a.m. an officer arrested Jason Steinert for DUI at 3901 19th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:13 p.m. an officer arrested Curtis Rosas at 1500 19th Street.

Theft

At 3:06 p.m. Zip Stop, 3620 10th Street, reported a drive off.

Breathing Problems

At 9:14 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1033 Adams Street Apt. C.