Commissioners vote 3-2 to provide letter of support to Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation

In July, Rosewood Services asked for but did not receive a letter of support from Barton County Commissioners for Kansas Department of Commerce tax credits to help remodel the old E&E Glass building in Great Bend. Monday, the Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation requested a similar letter of support for a Kansas Department of Transportation grant to help purchase a 14 passenger vehicle for assistance with transportation operations. Alicia Straub, who was not in favor of the letter of support in July for state tax credits for the building remodel, was also not in favor of providing a letter of support for the latest grant request.

Alicia Straub Audio

The Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation is a non-profit organization under the umbrella of Rosewood Services. The Director of the Foundation is Will Rains.

Will Rains Audio

Commissioners eventually voted 3-2 Monday to provide the letter of support with Straub and Homer Kruckenberg voting no and Commissioners Jennifer Schartz, Kenny Schremmer and Don Davis voting yes.

The grant request from K-Dot is for $49,200 for the purchase of the vehicle and $10,000 for operational costs. The Roots and Wings Foundation will provide a $12,300 match from funds that Rains said would come from private donations.

The Great Bend City Council will also be asked to provide a letter of support during their meeting Monday night.